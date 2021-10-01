Man remanded for cheating 400 people of Rs 6 crore

The Central Crime Branch police arrested a man on the charges of cheating about 400 people to the tune of Rs 6 crore by issuing fake allotment orders of the houses built in Ambattur and Ayapakkam by Tamil Nadu Housing Board and Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board.
Chennai: The accused D Venkatesan of Perungudi was secured from a hideout in Navalur and remanded in judicial custody on Wednesday. He received Rs 1.5 lakh from each victim claiming that he is close to officials in TNEB and TNSCB and that he would get houses allotted to the victim. While he issued allotment orders to the victims, they found out the orders to be fake and approached the city police commissionerate for action.
Conversations