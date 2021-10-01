18-month-old girl falls to death from third floor of house in Mannadi

An 18-month-old girl child slipped from the balcony on the third floor of a house in Mannadi and died on Wednesday evening.
Chennai: The deceased Aafiya was the daughter of Selvagani of Mannadi, who owns a shop on the Bazaar Road. Selvagani lives on the third floor of the building with his wife and daughter, while his parents and brothers have occupied other floors. The incident happened around 7 pm when Aafiya’s mother was busy with house chores. Aafiya, who was playing on the balcony, climbed the steel railing and slipped from there. She fell from a height of about 50 feet and suffered grievous injuries. She was rushed to the Government Stanley Hospital but died without responding to treatment. North Beach police registered a case and sent the body for post-mortem.
