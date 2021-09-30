Finance Minister PTR stopped at Chennai airport for carrying two laptops

Chennai :

The action by CISF sub inspector who said that the passenger cannot carry two laptops left the minister shocked, which led to fiery argument.





Only after senior officials and airport officials reached the spot and apologised, the situation was normalised.





The Minister reportedly told the CISF man that there was no rule restricting passengers in carrying two laptops. He reportedly told the officer that he was the finance minister abd even tried talking to the officer in Hindi.





It may be recalled that in August last year DMK MP Kanimozhi had faced harassment by CISF officer who has allegedly questioned the nationality of her for not knowing Hindi at the Chennai Airport.