Step-brother held for man’s suicide

Chennai :

The deceased A Karthik of Ekkaduthangal had recorded a video that he was dejected since his step-brother A Bhaskar (32) of Ponmar and uncle M Shankar (61) of Ekkaduthangal have gone to the court to stake a claim for his father Anthonydoss’ properties as legal heirs.





Based on Karthik’s mother Santhi’s complaint, Guindy police registered a case and arrested the duo. They were remanded in judicial custody.





Police said Anthonydoss first married one Gowri and after she dumped him, married Gowri’s sister Santhi. Santhi who had four children including Karthik with Anthonydoss allegedly also brought up Gowri’s son Bhaskar.





However, Bhaskar recently patched up with Gowri, and with the guidance of his uncle Shankar, approached the court claiming that he was the sole legal heir of Anthonydoss.





Karthik was dejected over the development and committed suicide, said police.