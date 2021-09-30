Many duped by plea to help ‘ailing’ child

Chennai :

The accused S Sivakumar alias Jacob of Villianur in Puducherry was secured by the cybercops and two phones he used to make calls and receive money on GPay were seized.





Police said he would send old photos of his son undergoing treatment at a hospital and a medical prescription on WhatsApp to various persons seeking help and would convince them claiming that a senior politician asked him to approach them.





A lawyer in the city too fell prey to his tricks and sent Rs 15,000 on GPay. But he grew suspicious and complained to Central Crime Branch who registered a case and secured him from his hometown.