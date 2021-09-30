Narrow escape for passengers as govt bus catches fire

Chennai :

The incident happened around 10 am on 100 Feet Road, a few metres away from the mofussil bus terminus. Most of the passengers on the TNSTC Villupuram division bus from Tiruchy alighted at different points in the city and the bus was moving from MMDA bus stop to Koyambedu when motorists noticed smoke emanating from the engine and alerted the bus crew. The driver Kamalakannan immediately stopped the bus and made passengers alight. Within seconds, the fire spread to the entire bus and the smoke billowing from the bus covered the overhead metro rail too.