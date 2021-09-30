Job fraud: Fake woman lawyer held for duping 35 of Rs 1.18 crore

Chennai :

The accused J Stella alias Stephi (41) of Kanniyakumari deceived people into believing that she is a lawyer and that she is close to bureaucrats and politicians with the photos she clicked with them, said police.





She targeted conservancy workers promising to make their jobs permanent while she cheated others to get them the posts of sanitary inspector and corporation supervisors.





While she received up to Rs 5.10 lakh from people and cheated them, CCB registered a case based on a complaint from E Boopathy of Selaiyur and arrested her.





CCB also seized jewellery worth Rs 11 lakh and Rs 90,000 in cash from her before remanding her in judicial custody.