14 trucks of gutkha, e-appliances seized at Royapuram railway station

Published: Sep 30,202107:41 AM

Commercial tax officers seized 14 trucks with electric appliances and gutkha products at Royapuram railway station in the wee hours of Wednesday.

Representative Image.
Chennai:
Based on a tip-off that electric appliances are being smuggled into the city by train from different states with fake bills, commercial tax officers reached the Royapuram station around 1.30 am and searched the 14 trucks which had been loaded with parcels that reached the station from different trains. Also one truck full of gutkha products was seized.
