Tiruvanmiyur police seize 42 sovereigns from seasoned burglar

R Hari of Besant Nagar on August 18 lodged a complaint of house break-in and loss of 42.5 sovereigns. Tiruvanmiyur police, on combing CCTV footage, found a previous offender, K Malarvannan alias Manikkam (58) of Ponmar, was behind the burglary. Malarvannan has nine burglary cases pending and had been detained under Goondas Act thrice, said police. He was remanded in judicial custody.