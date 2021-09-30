Thu, Sep 30, 2021

DGP Sylendra Babu rewards cops for stopping suicide bid

DGP C Sylendra Babu on Wednesday rewarded the cops who prevented a self-immolation bid in front of Chief Minister MK Stalin’s house at the CIT colony on Monday.

DGP C Sylendra Babu. File photo
He met Inspector Lalitha, SSI Ramesh Babu, constables Gopinath, Munusamy, Karthik and Rajasekar at his office and appreciated their swift action. The injured Vetrimaran of Tenkasi has been undergoing treatment at Kilpauk GH. Police said Vetrimaran attempted self-immolation after dousing himself with thinner since he was upset after denied a seat in the upcoming civic elections.
