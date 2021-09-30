IMH’s helpline handles more calls after pandemic

Chennai :

It was originally launched for healthcare professionals and later expanded for the general public to reach out. Now, the helpline attends to close to 100 calls every day. Apart from general mental health aid, it also serves as the tele-counselling platform for those in need of help.





Dr Poorna Chandrika, director of Institute of Mental Health, said after the helpline was launched to attend to concerns of general public, it has been conducting tele-counselling and attended calls from people with mental health concerns. The mental health professionals at the institute have been operating the helpline round-the-clock, she added.





The persons handling the calls said most callers are young adults, who have stress and post COVID related concerns. “Most of the people are dealing with the loss of their loved ones, sickness, financial crisis and work-related concerns post pandemic. Earlier, we had doctors, nurses and even service staff calling the helpline for assistance. Now the general public is also reaching out. It is a good thing that people are aware that they can seek help,” said a person part of the team handling the helpline.





Experts added that more people should be made aware of the availability of the tele-counselling facility for mental health concerns, noting that the professionals have also been undertaking follow-ups and ensure complete assistance.