Chengalpattu PHCs offer telemedicine services

Chennai :

Rela Hospital, Chromepet, has joined the State government to launch the tele-health services at the primary health centres in Chengalpattu. The initiative was launched by Chengalpattu Collector AR Rahul Nath. The team will be available through telehealth contact number 044-66667777 round-the-clock. The contact number will be made available at all primary health centres in the district.





Tele-health services were the need of the hour due to the pandemic situation that is prevailing for about 18 months and people not coming to hospitals even to check their health conditions due to fear of the infection, said Collector Rahul Nath. The initiative would help such people seek medical care without facing any risk.





The official also inaugurated a one-week free cardiac camp through primary health centres in Chengalpattu on the occasion of World Heart Day.





Dr Arumugam, senior consultant of cardiovascular and thoracic surgery at Rela Hospital, said that the initiative would be an important step to assist the government sector in reaching out to more number of people and helping them with easy access to healthcare.