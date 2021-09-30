15 IAS officers appointed to monitor monsoon preparedness

Chennai :

According to a government order dated September 29, the decision to appoint monitoring officers was taken in a meeting conducted to review the precautionary measures being taken ahead of the Northeast monsoon by the Chief Minister.





“During the meeting, the Chief Minister stressed on the need for effective coordination between various State government and union government agencies as well as concerned local bodies. It has been decided among others to appoint special nodal officers to ensure to reach out relief measures to the people then and there immediately. All districts except Chennai have monitoring officers and they have been drafted for the Northeast monsoon relief and rehabilitation measures,” the order said.





The order added that the government nominated the officers to all the zones of Greater Chennai Corporation, to ensure effective preventive measures and reaching out of relief measures to the people of Chennai.





The government directed the officers to visit specified zones of Chennai Corporation in coordination with Chennai Corporation Commissioner. The officers will oversee general preparedness (planning and coordinating), identification of vulnerable areas, mapping and analysis, institutional arrangements, pre-positioning of men and materials, capacity building and community participation, mitigation measures, deployment and traffic plan, communication, relief arrangements and medical preparedness including the availability of protective medical materials like masks, PPE, testing kits and others.