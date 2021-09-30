Singara Chennai 2.0: GO issued, MAWS Secy to head implementation committee

Chennai :

According to the GO, the project sanctioning and monitoring committee would be headed by Secretary of MAWS Department, and would include senior officials including the Finance Secretary, Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner, Metro Water managing director among others.





The GO also empowers the MAWS Secretary to modify the guidelines of Singara Chennai 2.0 whenever necessary in consultation with the Corporation Commissioner and Metro Water Managing Director.





“Fund may be released in three installments. Fifty per cent of the fund may be released immediately upon issue of sanction, balance 40 per cent of the fund may be released based on the progress of the project and final 10 per cent may be released based on the utilisation certificate,” the order said.





The order added that the fund should not be used by the civic body and Metro Water to purchase vehicles (except for solid waste management), IT hardware, construct office or residential buildings, payment of loans and other such purposes.





The State government had announced Singara Chennai 2.0 and allocated Rs 500 crore to implement it. It would aim to address eight aspects like health and sanitation, mobility and transport.