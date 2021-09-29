Protective zone protection for Pallikaranai on cards

Chennai :

The Madras High court had also issued an order seeking protective mechanism in place including the declaration of marshland as Ramser site and all orders are under compliance. Strategic meetings are underway on water conservation projects and declaration of PML as a protected zone is on the cards, a senior forest department official said. We are moving proposals seeking state and central government funds to execute conservation projects, official noted.





Declaration of PML as bird sanctuary or Ramser site is a policy decisions to be taken up at the higher level. There are special economy zones, educational institutions, and industrial units. The voices of other stake holders and governments should be heard, another wildlife official said. The court had also suggested the removal of dumping yards near Pallikaranai and the matter should be taken up with Chennai corporation, the official said. If PML is converted into a bird sanctuary or Ramser site, then forest department's no objection certificates will be crucial for construction and developmental activities, the official added.