Tiruttani: 10-year-old riding pillion with two others dies in accident

Chennai :

The deceased was identified as K Krishnamoorthy, alias Vallarasu, from Thozhuthavoor village in Thiruvalangadu near Tiruttani. On Tuesday morning, Krishnamoorthy went to a shop with his cousins Raj (21) and Soorya (14), on a bike. While returning home, Raj lost control of the bike near the Nagathamman and rammed a shop. In the impact, Krishnamoorthy fell off the bike and sustained head injuries. Another boy at the shop also suffered injuries. The passersby rushed all four to Tiruvallur Government Hospital. Krishnamoorthy succumbed to injuries.