Unable to bear medical bills, elderly man, wife end lives in Ponneri

Chennai :

The deceased, Jayaraman (70) and his wife Rajammal (55), were residents of Thadaperumbakkam, the police said. Jayaraman, a daily wage labourer, suffered a stroke and became bedridden. Rajammal was an MGNREGA worker and was unable to meet the medical expenses of her husband and take care of him. On Monday, the couple consumed poison and the neighbours who found them lying unconscious rushed them to Ponneri Government Hospital. While Jayaraman was declared brought dead, Rajammal too died without responding to treatment.