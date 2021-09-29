Leading realtor under ED scanner, eight premises raided in city

Chennai :

ED sources said they carried out raids on at least eight premises, including one in Veppery and NSC Bose Road. ED had registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act against the group after its money transaction abroad came to the notice of the investigation agency. “The group was earlier engaged in money lending business and later they got into real estate. There are already many complaints against the group and some complaints are being probed by the Chennai CCB, including a case of land grabbing worth Rs 200 crore,” sources added.