On the promise of job in cooperative bank, woman cheated of Rs 7 L

Chennai :

The central crime branch police have registered a case based on a complaint by a 20-year-old woman that she was cheated of Rs 7 lakh on the promise of a job in the cooperative bank. She added that she was made to greet a man claiming to be former minister Sellur Raju at the TNSC Bank head office to confirm the job.





The victim, M Gayathri of Sokkanathapuram in Tiruchy district, stated in her complaint that Sathyanarayanan approached her claiming that he was close to former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa ‘s foster son Sudhakar and former minister Sellur Raju and that he can get her a job in the cooperative bank on the payment of Rs 7 lakh.





Later he showed her an appointment letter with the Minister’s signature and sent her the appointment number through SMS. A few days later, he took the victim to the TNSC Bank head office in the city and introduced her to a man wearing a facemask, claiming that it was minister Sellur Raju. After greeting him with a shawl and bouquet, the victim was told that her appointment was confirmed and that a call letter would be sent by post. She stated in the complaint that she was not sure if the person was really the minister.





However, since she did not get any offer letter as promised, she tried to contact Sathyanarayanan but he did not respond.





To her shock, she found that Sathyanarayanan had vacated the house he was staying in with his family. Based on her complaint, the CCB registered a case against Sathyanarayanan and two others.