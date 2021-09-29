Decomposed body found near Gummidipoondi

Chennai :

As the body had no clothes on and the genitals were chopped off, the police suspect that he could have been murdered. Villagers of Billakuppam near Gummidipoondi Sipcot area noticed the body while returning with cattle on Monday night and alerted the police on Tuesday. The body was retrieved and sent for autopsy. The police suspect that he could be a guest worker employed in the companies in the surrounding area and are awaiting the autopsy report. An inquiry has been initiated whether any guest worker has gone missing. The Sipcot police have registered a case based on a complaint from Gulavaraja Pandigai Village Administrative Officer. The police said that the man could have died at least five days ago.