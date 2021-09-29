Met: Low pressure in Bay of Bengal may intensify in 24 hours

Chennai :

The low-pressure area formed in the Bay of Bengal on Tuesday is likely to intensify into a deep depression over the next 24 hours, said the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, warning fishermen against venturing into the sea due to cyclonic storm. The coastal districts and Western Ghats are likely to experience heavy rain and thunderstorm in the next 48 hours, added weather officials.





“A low-pressure area has formed in the northwestern Bay of Bengal on Tuesday morning, and is likely to intensify into a deep depression over the next 24 hours. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea, as the cyclonic storm at speeds of 40 kmph to 50 kmph is likely in the south-eastern Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Andaman Sea,” said N Puviarasan, Director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, RMC, Chennai.





Due to atmospheric circulation, The Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Theni, Dindigul, Tirupur, Tenkasi, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Nagapattinam, Thoothukudi, Villupuram, Ramanathapuram and Kanniyakumari are likely to heavy rain along with thunderstorm activity for the next two days, he added. Also, light to moderate rain is likely in some areas in Chennai for the next 48 hours. Coimbatore received the highest rainfall of 13 cm on Monday, followed by The Nilgiris (5 cm), Kanniyakumari (4 cm), and Salem and Theni (3 cm each).