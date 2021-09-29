CSR helps Vandalur zoo limp back to normalcy

Chennai :

On Tuesday, NEOGI Debashis, MD, and Ramakrishnan Ramanathan Vice president (CSR –Head), Renault Nissan Technology and Business Centre India (RNTCBI), and other senior executives donated wildlife ambulance to the zoo.





Under the CSR programme, RNTCBI supported the zoo in providing informative signage, rest sheds, solar streetlights, and two 14-seater battery operated vehicles at a total cost of Rs 1.25 crore.





Another leading firm, HCL Technologies, contributed Rs 1.60 crore during the pandemic, which took care of two months’ feed and animal maintenance.





Recalling the struggle during the pandemic when the zoo remained closed for around eight months last year and from April 20 till August 24 this year, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and AAZP director V Karunapriya said, “The zoo, which is mostly self-sustaining, is faced with a resource crunch to take up minimal maintenance and development works.”





The zoo was looking forward to receiving more funds to make it an integrated wildlife centre that would go beyond the objective of being just a zoo, she said. “Funds are required to execute advanced zoonotic research, to improve the wildlife veterinary centre inside the zoo, and to make it an energy-efficient centre with solar panels and lights,” Karunapriya said.





An SOP has been put in place without compromising on the safety of animals and visitors, she added.