2 die, 7 hurt as car rams mini truck

Chennai :

Both the deceased, M Sasikala (27) of Tiruvannamalai and M Kamatchi (25) of Gingee, and the injured were engaged in painting the median on the flyover on the 200 ft road at Thathankuppam area. The accident happened around 3 am when they were at work. A Honda City car, speeding towards Padi, rammed the mini truck which was parked next to the median. In the impact, the truck ran amok and knocked down the workers.





All nine were rushed to the Kilpauk Medical College Hospital, but Sasikala was declared dead on arrival, while Kamatchi succumbed to injuries later. The injured were identified as S Malar (27) of Tiruvannamalai, M Radha (32) of Avadi, V Amsavalli (40) of Tiruvannamalai, K Murthy (30) of Tiruvannamalai, K Sathya (26) of Tiruvannamalai, K Murugesan (30) of Tiruvannamalai and M Gowtham (10).





K Sujith (19) of Perambur, who drove the car, also sustained injuries and has been admitted to a hospital. Inquiries revealed that Sujith and four friends were on the way to ECR. They were not under the influence of alcohol, said the police. The Tirumangalam traffic investigation police have registered a case and further investigation is on.