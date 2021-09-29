Corpn CE under DVAC scanner shifted to parks department

Chennai :

According to an order issued by Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi, Nandhakumar, whose house was searched by the DVAC recently, while searching the house of former Minister SP Velumani, has been posted as chief engineer of the parks department. He will also look after CRRT, disaster management, Namakku Name Thittam and TN Urban Employment Scheme.





Earlier, Nandhakumar was designated as chief engineer (general) and in charge of stormwater drain, Singara Chennai 2.0 and all government announcements along with CRRT and disaster management.





S Rajendran, who was designated as chief engineer (roads and bridges) has been designated as chief engineer (general). He will take over stromwater drain department and Singara Chennai 2.0 from Nandhakumar.





S Kalimuthu, who was Chief Engineer (Parks) has been given new designation as chief engineer (buildings and bridges). P Duraisamy will continue as chief engineer (planning).





N Mahesan, chief engineer (solid waste management) takes special projects and smart city scheme from Rajendran. He will also look after solid waste management and mechanical departments.