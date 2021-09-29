Kamal supports contract nurses’ stir

Chennai :

He took part in a protest staged by nurses, who were appointed for COVID-19 duty at the DMS campus in which around 3,000 temporary nurses participated. “To support the demands of the nurses, Kamal participated in the protest. He opined that the government should create jobs. It should not take away jobs. At a time when COVID-19 is yet to be contained, services of the nurses are much needed. It is wrong to take away their jobs. The nurses should be made permanent,” a party statement said.