Madras High Court orders inspection of all societies and clubs

Chennai :

Disposing of a writ petition filed by the Pandian recreation club, Komaleeswaranpatti (Chennai), Justice S.M. Subramanian ordered the Inspector General, Registration to complete the exercise in 12 weeks.





The court also directed the Director General of Police to share the FIRs registered across the state against the societies that are indulging in illegal activities and acting against provisions of their bylaws.





The Inspector General, Registration was asked to either conduct inspection through the jurisdictional district registrars or by constituting a special team, and strictly ordered to cancel registration of the societies found indulging in illegal activities and against provisions in their bylaws.





Justice Subramanian noted that the police are periodically conducting inspections and registering FIRs against such clubs and societies that are indulging in illegal activities, as he came down heavily against the Registration Department for not conducting a periodic inspection on the premises of these societies and clubs even after complaints were raised against them.





"The common complaint against the Registration Department is that the Department is neither conducting inspections periodically nor initiating any action for cancellation of registration even after unlawful and illegal activities are visible in many such societies," he said.