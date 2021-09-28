New schemes lined up for Classes 1 to 8 to address the learning gaps in Tamil Nadu

Chennai :

In addition, a learning enhancement program will also be launched to address learning gaps by distributing worksheets containing video and assessment QR codes for students to access required subject content digitally.





A senior official from the School Education Department told DT Next on Tuesday that feedback from the teachers suggests that most of the children from government and government-aided schools studying from Class 1 to Class 8 have forgotten alphabets and numerics due to the closure of the institutions for more than one and half years amid COVID pandemic situation.





"Therefore, once the schools reopen for other standards, the government has planned to launch "Ennum Ezhutthum" project to improve basic literacy and numeracy among children studying in Classes 1 to 8, and to ensure that every child attains the fundamental skills of reading, writing and doing basic arithmetic".





Stating that the project also focuses on capacity building of teachers and provision of resource material to them and level-based student learning material, he said “A robust monitoring mechanism is also being put in place to track the performance of each and every child".





Explaining the monitoring system, all the school headmasters and senior staff would ensure that the performance data would be uploaded in the Education Management Information System (EMIS), a common online platform connecting schools, students, and teachers with the government.





Pointing out that an amount of Rs 66.70 crore has been earmarked for the project, he said the student's learning material would contain more comprehensive exercises for the students than the existing textbooks for the respective standards.





"Similarly, in order to address learning gaps, with bridge course material were already given to all students studying from Class 1 to Class 8, the government will also distribute worksheets, which would contain video and assessment QR codes for students to access additional content and assessment material digitally.





"For this scheme, the government has allocated Rs 34.78 crore for printing and supply of the learning materials," he said adding teachers would also be given training on the teaching methods of the worksheets.