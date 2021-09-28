Stalin inaugurates police museum in Egmore, free entry till Sept 30

Chennai :

The Tamil Nadu police museum is set up over 24,000 sq ft area in the old commissioner's office, a heritage building.





The museum is spread over two floors. Among the exhibits are vehicles used by police personnel, uniforms, music equipment, seized idols, counterfeit currency printing machine, bombs, explosive detection equipment, model lock up room and guns used by the police personnel in the past and present.













The historical documents linked to Tamil Nadu police department, models of medals given to police personnel for their services, old telegram sending equipment are also on display at the museum.





Till September 30, entry to the museum is free for the public. Free entry for children from government schools will continue from October 1.





Apart from HR&CE minister PK Sekar Babu, Home Secretary SK Prabakar, Along with State Police Head DGP C Sylendra Babu, Chennai Commissioner Shankar Jiwal and TNPHC chief DGP AK Viswanathan were also present at the function.