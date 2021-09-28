Tiruvannamalai woman painting median killed, 8 injured as car rams mini truck near Padi

Chennai :

Both the deceased, M Sasikala of Tiruvannamalai district, and the injured were engaged to paint the median on the flyover on the 200 ft road in Thathankuppam area.

The accident happened around 3 am when they were at work. A Honda City car speeding towards Padi rammed the mini truck which was parked next to the median. In the impact, the truck ran amok and knocked down the workers.





All eight were rushed to the Kilpauk Medical College Hospital, but Sasikala was declared dead on arrival. The injured were identified as S Malar (27) of Tiruvannamalai, M Radha (32) of Avadi, V Amsavalli (40) of Tiruvannamalai, M Kamatchi (25) of Gingee, K Murthy (30) of Tiruvannamalai, K Sathya (26) of Tiruvannamalai, K Murugesan (30) of Tiruvannamalai and M Gowtham (10).





K Sujith (19) of Perambur who drove the car also sustained injuries also sustained injuries and has been admitted at the hospital.





Inquiries revealed that Sujith and his four friends were on their way to ECR. However, they were not under the influence of alcohol, said police.





Tirumangalam traffic investigation police registered a case about the accident and further investigation is on.