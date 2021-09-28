Land owner’s mobile phone number must in building plan applications

Chennai :

In the applications for building plan approvals, the mobile phone numbers of licensed surveyors are mentioned, but the phone number of the actual property owner is not given in the online database as well as in the application concerned.





“Senior Corporation officials and the vigilance cell are not able to check and verify whether any delays have occurred in the plan approval by cross checking with property owners directly because of non-mentioning of the owner’s mobile phone number in the online application,” noted the order issued in this regard.





Hence, it was made mandatory to ensure that the name of the property owner and the person’s mobile phone number were mentioned in the application for building plan approvals.





Recently, the Corporation had released standard operating procedures for building plan approvals so that the public could avail approvals without interference from any third person. It had also fixed a time limit for disposal of applications.