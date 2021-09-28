Of 15 city zones, 11 have over 100 active cases

Chennai :

Despite the asymptomatic COVID-19 patients in the city declared as recovered 10 days after them testing positive, the number of zones having more than 100 active cases has gone up. According to Chennai Corporation data, the city has as many as 2,087 active cases as of Monday morning.





Of the 15 zones, 11 zones have more than 100 active cases. While Anna Nagar tops the list with 239 active cases, Teynampet, Valasaravakkam and Adyar have more than 190 cases with 194, 198 and 192 active cases respectively.





Tiruvottiyur, Manali, Madhavaram and Sholinganallur have less than 100 active cases with Manali having the lowest number of 16.





On September 10, only seven zones had more than 100 active cases, when Kodambakkam zone had 226 active cases. On August 30, none of the city zones had more than 200 active cases.





Meanwhile, a Chennai Corporation source said the COVID-19 infected persons are being declared recovered and released from home quarantine and COVID care centres after 10 days. Earlier, the asymptomatic patients should undergo compulsory home quarantine or isolation at COVID care centres for 14 days.





“Due to this, several persons are declared recovered and their names would be removed from the list of active cases. The 10-day quarantine is being followed for more than a month,” the source added.





On the other hand, the number of persons taking second doses overtook the number of persons taking first doses in the city. “This is due to several persons expressing hesitation towards the vaccines and refusing to take the first dose. We have lists of such persons and we have been told to implore such persons,” a sanitary inspector said.





Another Chennai Corporation data show that all the streets with more than three cases are located in only around 70 divisions out of 200 divisions. “Some divisions have zero active cases and others have single-digit cases,” he added.