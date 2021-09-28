Drunk accused threatens cops at Abiramapuram station, arrested

In a bizarre incident, a crime accused entered the Abiramapuram police station under the influence of alcohol and threatened the para-police personnel at the station on Sunday night.
Chennai: The suspect Karthi alias Pichai Karthi, who has four assault cases pending against him, was arrested on Monday. The incident happened around 10.30 pm when Armed Reserve constable Sathish Kumar was on duty. Karthik, who appeared drunk allegedly had a lemon in one hand and a blade in another. He allegedly abused cops and threatened that he would attack cops who are on rounds in the locality. However, the police kept calm and asked him to leave the station since he was drunk. He was secured on Monday and remanded in judicial custody. It is not the first time Karthik trespassed into the police station and police said that he entered the old police station by scaling the compound wall in the night and ate the food kept for cops.
