110 sovereigns, Rs 80K in cash burgled from professor’s house in Acharapakkam

Unidentified intruders decamped with 110 sovereigns of gold ornaments and Rs 80,000 from a house in Acharapakkam on Monday.
Chennai: The incident happened at the house of Karthikeyan of Acharapakkam near Maduranthagam, a professor at a private college. On Sunday, Karthikeyan had gone to Velankodu village along with his family to meet his father. On Monday morning, on return, he found the main door open and that intruders had looted gold ornaments and cash from the locker in their living room. Police said the intruders had broken the backside door and came inside the house and they exited via the main door. Karthikeyan filed a complaint at the Acharapakkam police station. Police have registered a case and search is on for intruders, combing CCTV footages from the locality.
Conversations