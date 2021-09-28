21-year-old Corporation worker run over by MTC bus in Royapuram

A 21-year-old corporation worker was run over by an MTC bus in Royapuram on Sunday night.
Chennai: The deceased S Akash of Royapuram was crossing a traffic signal on his two-wheeler when he was rammed by an MTC bus from behind. While Akash fell on the road, he came under the wheels of the bus and died on the spot. Akash’s relatives and friends staged a road roko at the spot and police held talks with them and made them disperse. Kasimedu traffic investigation police registered a case about the incident and sent the body to Stanley GH for post-mortem.
Conversations