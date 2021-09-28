CM keeps word to Salem girl, assures support on hosp visit

Chennai :

Accompanied by Health Minister Ma Subramanian and HR&CE Minister PK Sekar Babu, Stalin visited the hospital and offered to extend all support for her treatment.





The CM visited the hospital a day after he assured necessary medical support to her over the phone. The CM spoke to the ailing teenager after she and her mother Rajanandhini made an emotional appeal through a video message, pleading for the CM’s intervention. With tears rolling down her cheeks, an emotional Janani was heard saying in the video: “Everyone says that I might die. I need your support. Please save my life, CM sir.” She was brought to the Hemodialysis unit in Stanley Hospital after Stalin spoke to her over the phone on Sunday. Affected by renal failure since 2019, Janani requires a renal transplant. However, the family does not have the financial wherewithal for the treatment.





The CM was understood to have told her that she would be provided with all possible support for a kidney transplant, including the availability of a matching kidney on a priority basis.