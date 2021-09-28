Uthiramerur: Portion of school roof collapses during mega vaccination drive

Chennai :

The 70-year-old school situated in Anaipalaiyam village has a strength of 64 students. On Sunday, a vaccination camp was held in the school and the villagers who were waiting in a queue sat on the veranda of one of the buildings on the campus. Suddenly the roof of the building collapsed, and the people and health department staff rushed out in fear. On information, the Uthiramerur police and the panchayat officials came to the spot.





Villagers alleged that officials failed to take any action on their repeated requests to improve the infrastructure of the school that was set up in 1951. As one of the two buildings is in dilapidated condition, classes were being held in the other building. However, the students used to have their lunch at the old building and used to play there, said the villagers.