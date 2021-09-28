Former history-sheeter bludgeoned to death, juvenile among five held in Chennai

Chennai :

The deceased, Arumugam of Nethaji Nagar, has a murder case and a few other charges pending against him. After his wife separated from him, he was staying with his mother.





On Sunday, a gang reached Arumugam’s house and asked him to step out. Fearing for his life, Arumugam locked himself up. But the gang gained entry by breaking the asbestos roof and attacked him with an iron rod.





As Arumugam collapsed and died on the spot, the gang fled the scene after noticing a police patrol vehicle that reached the house after neighbours’ alert.





Arumugam’s body was sent for post-mortem and the suspects were secured within hours. They were identified as D Dhasappan (22), J Clinton (23), B Vinoth Kumar (27), N Jayakumar (19), and a juvenile.





After inquiry, police said Arumugam allegedly created ruckus in the neighbourhood often in an inebriated condition, and verbally abused and threatened Jayakumar’s mother last week. To take revenge, Jayakumar and his friends murdered him, said the police.