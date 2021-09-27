IAF seeks to hand over Flight Lieutenant accused of sexually assulting officer in Coimbatore

Coimbatore :

The Indian Air Force has sought to hand over the rape case of a woman officer in Coimbatore.





A petition has been filed before the Mahila Court that under the Air Force Act, 1950, an officer should not be arrested under the civilian law. Flight lieutenant S Amitesh Harmukh, 29 was arrested by the All Women’s Police Station - Central (AWPS) based on a rape complaint filed by a woman officer.





The victim officer, aged 28 and hailing from Delhi had reportedly raised the issue of sexual assault with the authorities at Air Force Administrative College premises, however no action was taken. Hence,she approached the police for action.





“It is pertinent to note that the accused officer is in active service and the alleged offence also took place only within the campus of the Indian Air Force Administrative office college, Red Fields. Hence the police have no authority to arrest him under civilian laws. And, even if arrested, the custody of the officer should only be handed over to Air Force for a probe and for a court Martial,” said N Sundaravadivelu, the counsel for the accused.





The police produced Amitesh before the court and also opposed handing over the case to IAF. The victim, who is also a flight lieutenant cadre officer and undergoing training in the IAF campus, appeared before the court. Further hearing in the case has been posted for 30 September.