Setting up 5 cyber crime police stations, rehabilitation of 100 officers are in the works: DGP Jiwal

Chennai :

DGP Jiwal talks about data mining and cyber tools which he hopes to use in the future policing, which is becoming more and more tech oriented.





Excerpts from the interview:





Q: How are you planning to handle the cyber crime, which has gone up many fold in the last few years?





A: We are in the process of setting up the sanctioned five cyber crime police stations in the city. Apart from the CCB , four zones will have four exclusive Cyber crime police stations. Cyber lab with latest cyber tools is another priority.





Q: Social media seems to be another new area which police are forced to keep watch?





A: We have social media monitoring team equiped with latest tools. Over 400 handles are under regular watch of the cyber cops. These teams are not only good at data mining and monitoring but also in deciding reactions to the trouble making posts.





Q: Juvenile delinquency has gone up for the last few years. Any plans to divert youngesters from crime and bring them to mainstream society?





A: We have pro-active and correctional plans. There will be a 50 per cent increase in number of Boys & Girls Club in the city the number will go up from 105 to 156. We will provide the children admitted in these clubs with all possible assistance not only in education but also in sports and arts etc. We will also help them in skill development.





A survey found that 70 per cent of the youngsters booked by police for various offences are from slums in the city. So we have selected 3 slums for profiling and we are planning to channelise the kids from the slums to Boys & Girls Club so that they don't end up in crimes. City police is also working on a drug free city project. For all these projects, which are additional to our policing job, we need time to finish.





Q: Petty rowdyism has been always a head ache for the police in metro cities like Chennai. Your thoughts?





A: Peace Bonds are working well in that area. Known history sheeter are being asked to sign these bonds promising good behaviour. If they fail they will be send to prison. A work on reclassification of rowdy elements is currently going on.





Q: Any plan to improve the traffic system ?





We are going to use more technology in improving the traffic system. Also we are asking the field level traffic cops to come up with ideas to improve the traffic conditions because they are familiar with the localities.





Q: A few videos, in which police officers were seen recieving bribes, had gone viral on social media...





A: We cannot tolerate corruption. And whenever there is evidence against corrupt police personnel we immediately take departmental action and suspend them.





Q: What about the welfare of the officers?





We have indentifed more then 100 men in the force who need rehabilitation and we are in talk with a leading de-addiction centre to treat them. We should remember that police personnel are also part of our society and everyone needs care.