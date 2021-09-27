1,588 grams gold smuggled in hammer, mirror frame seized at Chennai airport

Chennai :

In the first instance, a passenger who arrived here from Dubai was intercepted by the Customs officers at the exit gate, based on intelligence inputs. Upon scanning and examination, an iron hammer with gold concealed in it was found in his baggage.





The hammer was broken and gold molded inside it was recovered, a release from the Principal Commissioner of Customs, Chennai, Air Intelligence Unit, here.





About 341 grams of gold valued at Rs 14.25 lakh was seized, it said.





In the second seizure, 1,247 grams of gold concealed in a mirror frame was recovered from a passenger who arrived from Kuwait, after cutting open the frame. The gold was valued at Rs 52.09 lakh, the release said.