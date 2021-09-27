Chennai doctor performs heart interventions during webinar to increase awareness on ailments

Chennai :

The event aimed at raising awareness on heart ailments and Dr. Arun Kalyanasundaram, Chief Cardiologist at Promed Hospital perfomed heart interventions on 3 patients with very difficult blockages.





This event was broadcast internationally along with the Singapore CTO summit to benefit other physicians and to educate them of the latest advances in complex angioplasty. In conjunction with this, a stellar faculty of international and national experts also delivered lectures on recent advances in interventional cardiology.





More than 1000 interventional cardiologists from Asia Pacific Region overall attended the summit. Newer advances in dealing with complex coronary such as laser atherectomy, imaging, and newer devices were discussed.





Such devices and techniques help treat those patients that need to be treated," said Dr Arun.





He stated that “Recent changes in the world have forced innovative new ways of sharing knowledge. A CTO or a chronic total occlusion is the most challenging of blockages in the heart vessels. Limited expertise in opening up these blockages and younger demographics has led to a lot of patients who have been given no options but to just live with disabling symptoms.”