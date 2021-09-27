48-year-old man sets himself ablaze in front of Stalin's residence

Chennai :

He was rescued by the police personnel stationed at the residence and admitted to the Kilpauk Medical College with 40 percent burns.

The police said the man has been identified at Vetrrimaran from Tamil Nadu's Tenkasi district and the reasons for his suicide attempt were not yet clear.

The Abhiramapuram police have registered a case.

The police said that his condition was critical.

State health minister Ma Subramanian visited Vettrimaran at the Kilpauk Medical College Hospital.