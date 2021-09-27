Tenkasi man attempts self immolation in front of Stalin's residence, admitted to KMC

A 48-year-old man who attempted self immolation in front of Chief Minister M K Stalin's house on Monday morning has been admitted to Kilpauk Medical College Hospital with 40 per cent burns.
Chennai:
The man was identified as Vetrimaaran of Tenkasi district and the reason for the self immolation bid is being probed.
The incident happened around 11 am in front of the Chief Minister's residence and police personnel posted there for security rescued the man and rushed him to KMC. He is said to be critical. Health Minister Ma Subramanian visited the patient at the hospital.
