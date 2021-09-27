Veggies, fruits prices slump in Koyambedu due to surplus supply

Chennai :

With supply of vegetables for Puratasi month at the Koyambedu wholesale market is in surplus, prices have decreased by 20 per cent. Traders were disappointed of the unexpected drop in the business.

However, prices are expected to increase in the coming weeks as there would be shortage of supply.

“For almost a month the prices of the vegetable have been down. As majority of people would eat vegetables for Puratasi month, we ensured to get more supply of commodities. But, the sale was not as expected leading to decrease in price by 20 per cent this week too. Also, many states received heavy rain which leads to good crop cultivation, and there was excessive supply to the market of all the vegetables,” said P Sukumaran, treasurer, Koyambedu Wholesale Merchants’ Association.

He added that from next week there would be hike in English vegetables, including carrots, beetroot, cauliflower, capsicum, and beans, as there will be supply shortage. Now, onions, tomatoes, and potatoes are sold for Rs 15 – Rs 20 per kg, small onions for Rs 30 per kg, beans Rs 20 – Rs 25 per kg, broad beans Rs 20 per kg, carrots Rs 40 – Rs 50 per kg, and beetroot sold for Rs 15 per kg.

Similarly, fruit market also didn’t reach the expected sale mark as only a few people purchased fruits during the puratasi month. S Dhanasekar, Secretary, Koyambedu Vegetable, Fruit and Flower Merchants’ Association said, “Every week of Puratasi month, there will be pooja at temples and houses, so the sale would be at the peak. But this year, the situation is not the same, only 50 per cent of the business was there, which leads to a continuous decrease in price.”

As fruit prices came down by 15 per cent, Pomegranate is sold for Rs 80 per kg, apple Rs 100 per kg, grapes Rs 40 per kg, sweet lime for Rs 40 per kg, pineapple Rs 30 per kg, and orange for Rs 100 per kg.