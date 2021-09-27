Engineering counselling begins on a bright note in Tamil Nadu

Chennai :

Accordingly, students would have four days from Monday to make their initial deposits through online mode. After making the payment, the applicants, who are participating in the first round of counselling, will have to fill their choice of course and colleges from October 1 and 2.





The tentative allotment will be made for candidates, who had appeared in the first phase of counselling, on October 3. After getting the confirmation from the students, the provisional allotment will be made on October 5.





As many as 1,36,973 students who have enrolled to pursue various engineering courses, were expected to participate in the four-round of counselling this academic year.





Additional Director of Higher Education Department and Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA-2021) in-charge Dr T Purushothaman told DT Next that all most all the students, who were on the list to participate in the first round of counselling, is expected to make initial deposit as their choice of courses likely to be certain.





"Similarly, the students, who have secured rank from 14,789 to 45,227, will be participating in the second round of counselling, which will be held from October 1 to October 6," he said adding that during the third round, applicants, who got rank from 45,228 to 86,118, is expected to appear for the third-round counselling from October 5 to October 9.





The official said that applicants, who were on the rank list from 86,119 to 1,36,973 were asked to participate in the counselling from October 9 to October 14.





This year, a total of 476 colleges, including Anna University have as many as 1,51,870 against the total student enrolment of 1,38,531.

The provisional allotment has already been made last Friday for the special category students including those who studied in State-run schools, seeking engineering seats in the State.