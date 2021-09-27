Inebriated accused enters Abhiramapuram police station, threatens cops

Chennai :

The suspect Karthik alias Pichai Karthik has four assault cases pending against him. The incident happened around 8 10.30 pm when Armed Reserve constable, Sathish Kumar, was on duty. Karthik, who appeared drunk allegedly had a lemon in his hand and a blade in another. He allegedly abused policeman and threatened him that he would attack anyone who is on rounds in the locality.





"However, we kept calm and asked him to leave the police station," said an officer.





Also, it is not the first time Karthik has trespassed into the police station. Police said that he entered the old police station by scaling the compound wall at night and ate the food kept by police personnel.