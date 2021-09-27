Abortion attempt turns fatal for Odisha woman

Chennai :

The deceased, Kumari Kanjaka of Odisha, was the wife of Pratap Ulaka, a daily wage labourer, and stayed with her husband in Korattur.





After a relative died during childbirth in Odisha, she was scared that her fate would be the same. Kumari, who attended the funeral in Odisha on September 15, consumed pills to terminate the pregnancy there and returned to the city on September 19.





The next day, she slipped in the bathroom and was admitted to a private hospital. On Saturday, she developed abdominal pain and was transferred to the Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for treatment.





When a scan revealed that the uterus had been completely infected, doctors advised removal of the uterus.





While the surgery was performed on Saturday night, Kumari did not survive and died in the zero hours of Sunday.





On information, the Korattur police registered a case and handed over Kumari’s body to her kin after post-mortem examination.