Chennai hosp opens liver transplant centre

Chennai :

The patient from Bangalore was affected by cirrhosis due to Hepatitis B and diagnosed with Hepato Cellular carcinoma (primary liver cancer). Dr Elankumaran, surgeon, said, “the patient was examined for the intensity of Cirrhosis and we found him to be fit for a liver transplant. A brain dead patient’s family was willing for organ donation. His liver functions were normal after the transplant and he was discharged on the fifth day.”





The need for liver transplants is around 25,000 per year in India (both living and cadaver), however, the current capacity is about 2,000 per year.





The new centre at Billroth will be headed by Elankumaran.