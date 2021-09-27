History-sheeter Arcot Suresh nabbed in Pulianthope

History-sheeter Arcot Suresh, who has six murder cases and kidnap charges pending against him, was secured by city police in Pulianthope.
Chennai: Based on a tipoff that Suresh was visiting Pulianthope to meet his friends, police rounded him up near Aaduthotti on Saturday night. Two machetes were also seized from him. In 2019, Arcot Suresh alias V Suresh was arrested by the city police and detained under the Goondas Act. After being released on bail, he remained non-traceable. Suresh is the main accused in the murder case of one Chinna at the entrance of Poonamallee Court in 2015. He also allegedly murdered one Kathiravan at KK Nagar and another person identified as Radhakrishnan at Narasimha Nagar in Pulianthope.
