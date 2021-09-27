864 gms of gold ingot worth Rs 40 lakh seized

Officials of the Customs Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) have seized 864 gms of gold ingot valued at Rs 39.95 lakh from a passenger who arrived from Dubai at the Anna International airport here on Sunday.

Chennai : A release from the Office of Commissioner of Customs said based on intelligence, the AIU officers intercepted the 41-year-old passenger, who arrived from Dubai by Fly Dubai aircraft at 4 am, at the exit. On examination of his person, four gold bundles concealed in rectum totally weighing 940 grams were recovered, which on extraction resulted in the recovery of one gold ingot weighing 864 grams.